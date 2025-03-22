Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 9,113 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANG opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $170.51. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

