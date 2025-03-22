Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $110,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

