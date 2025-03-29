Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 12,736 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $18,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,325,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,152,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after purchasing an additional 367,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,397. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

