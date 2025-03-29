Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDMO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

