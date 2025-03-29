Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $43.74 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,118 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $43,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $230,944,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,400,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $172.98 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

