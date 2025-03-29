Horizon Investment Services LLC Buys 140 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

