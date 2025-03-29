Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires New Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. AngloGold Ashanti makes up about 0.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AU. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.3 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

