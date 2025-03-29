SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,410,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $185,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after acquiring an additional 788,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after buying an additional 272,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

