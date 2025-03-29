Blair William & Co. IL Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
VOE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.37 and a twelve month high of $176.83.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
