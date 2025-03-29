AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
