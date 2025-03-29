Pamplona Capital Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pamplona Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.2% of Pamplona Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after buying an additional 895,277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $468.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.77.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.