Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 91,586 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,586 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $91.01 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALM. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.