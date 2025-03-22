3,452 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Acquired by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,104 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $37.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

