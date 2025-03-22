Truffle Hound Capital LLC Invests $2.58 Million in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned approximately 1.29% of BV Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in BV Financial by 161.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 567,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,325 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BVFL stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. BV Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

About BV Financial

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 23.83%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

