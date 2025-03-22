Xponance Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 210,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $108.36 and a one year high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

