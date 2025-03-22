HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

