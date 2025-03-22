Plancorp LLC Sells 7,020 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

GBTC opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $86.11.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

