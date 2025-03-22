Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

