Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

