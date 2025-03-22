NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $196.95 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

