Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of NCR Voyix worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 50.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VYX opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.