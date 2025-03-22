Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Newmont by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. CLSA started coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

