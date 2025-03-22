North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 122.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of North American Construction Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $447.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

