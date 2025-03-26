Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Insider Claiborne Benson Smith Sells 5,202 Shares of Stock

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) insider Claiborne Benson Smith sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $24,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,935.72. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQ opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 million, a PE ratio of -454.00 and a beta of 1.47. Arq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ARQ in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

