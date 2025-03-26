Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.78 ($0.61), with a volume of 19277260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70 ($0.60).
Assura Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.19. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05.
About Assura
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.