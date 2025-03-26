Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.78 ($0.61), with a volume of 19277260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70 ($0.60).

Assura Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.19. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

