Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 432,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $71.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

