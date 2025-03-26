Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Trading Down 21.3% – Time to Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) dropped 21.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 3,803,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,941,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53,333.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.07.

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

