TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$150.27 and last traded at C$150.26, with a volume of 11164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$132.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$126.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

