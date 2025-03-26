Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) (CVE:PBR) Senior Officer Andrea Laird Sells 20,000 Shares

Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) (CVE:PBR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrea Laird sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$13,200.00.
Andrea Laird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Andrea Laird sold 1,000 shares of Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$610.00.
Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) Stock Down 88.9 %
Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) stock opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The firm has a market cap of C$607,860.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Soma Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.19.
Soma Gold Corp. (PBR.V) Company Profile
Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.
