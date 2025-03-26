Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Purchases 500 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,305.00.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Mark Thompson bought 1,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$71.62 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$60.74 and a 1 year high of C$83.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.81. The company has a market cap of C$24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 137.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

