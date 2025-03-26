Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 271.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,016 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.