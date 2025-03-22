Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 972 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $25.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

