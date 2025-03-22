iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.92 and a one year high of $317.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

