TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,580 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 844,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

