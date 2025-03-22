Plancorp LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

