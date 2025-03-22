Plancorp LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $260.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day moving average is $268.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

