Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,576 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company's stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company's stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,698 shares of the company's stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BN opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

