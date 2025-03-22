Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $93.64 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

