Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) COO Jeff E. Knight Sells 7,162 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNX opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
