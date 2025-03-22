Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $19,591,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

