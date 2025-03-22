Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.3 %

RJF opened at $141.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

