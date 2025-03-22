Xponance Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $404.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.45 and a 1 year high of $445.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

