Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.57 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,507,000 after buying an additional 363,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 252,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 102,506 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,873,000 after buying an additional 78,733 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.61. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

