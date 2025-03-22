Sfmg LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $64.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

