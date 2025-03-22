Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

