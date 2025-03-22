Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 296.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

