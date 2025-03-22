Plancorp LLC Buys 76,161 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 1.38% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $96,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 248,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 847,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.