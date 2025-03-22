Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Oshkosh Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OSK opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.