Plancorp LLC Has $32.18 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,680 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Plancorp LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $32,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,441,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.