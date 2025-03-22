Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.4% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Prologis
In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PLD opened at $108.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
